'Putin Is Losing The War In Iraq', Says Biden In Latest Gaffe

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq," and he has become "a bit of a pariah around the world," said US President Joe Biden in yet another erroneous gaffe that occurred twice in 24 hours on camera. The latest faux pas by the 80-year-old President was on Wednesday, while he was addressing the reporters at the White House. When Biden was asked if Putin had been weakened by the short-lived mutiny by the Wagner group chief, whose forces had been fighting against Ukraine, Biden replied, "It's hard to tell, really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq."

The first slip-up happened on Tuesday, when Biden was courting Democratic donors at a fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Biden said, "Think about this: If anybody told you—and my staff wasn't so sure, either—that we'd be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it's not likely," he said, adding, "The one thing Putin counted on was being able to split NATO." The White House, however, has not addressed Biden's slips.

The 80-year-old Democratic leader has a track record of such gaffes. His misstatements and slurred speeches have sparked an outcry from Republican Party leaders about his age and have raised questions over his fitness for office. The video clip of the latest incident has gone viral on social media, with users trolling him for misspelling Ukraine as Iraq.

Biden was asked: "To what extent has Vladimir Putin been weakened by recent events?"



Biden: "It's hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He is losing the war at home."😳



A look at Biden's gaffe moments

Recently, Biden mislabeled New Zealand's All-Black rugby team as the British military unit "Black and Tans" and said he had four granddaughters when he really has five. Earlier, he was heavily trolled on social media after he ended his speech on gun control reform by saying, "God save the Queen, man." Prior to this, while delivering a speech at CO26 UN Climate Summit, Biden said global inflation is due to the war in Iraq and that his son died there. "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now, because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil, and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine," Biden said adding, "I think of Iraq because that’s where my son died."