Qasim Rashid Becomes 'first American Muslim' To Win Congressional Primary In Virginia

Qasim Rashid has become the ‘first American Muslim’ in the history of Virginia to win a Congressional primary on June 25. He claimed victory against Vangie Williams and earned his party’s nomination to challenge Rep Rob Wittman for the First District seat in the United States Congress in the November 3 elections. International media reports showcased complete but unofficial returns as Rashid leading Williams with 19,727 to 17,780.

Rashid who is a human rights attorney extended gratitude towards his supporters for believing in their message of showing compassion with actions, and fighting on behalf of the working families while also recognising that the community need to ‘elevate our discourse to one of civility of holding justice supreme above all else’. Taking on Twitter, the 37-year-old also recalled how he was refused a job at a law firm for being ‘too Muslim’ and making the clients uncomfortable but ten years down the line, he claimed victory in Congressional primary election.

10 years ago a major law firm rescinded a job offer b/c I was “too Muslim” & would “make clients uncomfortable”



Last night I became the first American Muslim in Virginia history to win a Congressional primary election



That firm has since folded



My fight for justice won’t stop pic.twitter.com/ick5XwPZR8 — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 25, 2020

‘Conceded gracefully’

Rashid also posted a video message for his supporters after having a word with Vangie Williams who according to him “gracefully conceded”. Not only extended ‘deepest gratitude and appreciation’ for Williams but also noted that the two individuals were not fighting against but together for the attainment of same goals. The 37-year-old noted that he along with Williams ran together for principles of fighting for the working families.

Promising with ‘people-powered campaign’, Rashid went on to urge for donations for his campaign. He said, “let that fire flow through and let us make sure that we are giving this campaign the resources we need to uphold justice”.

“To lead with compassion, to demonstrate that we can come together as Democrats, as Independents and Republicans, and put country above party, to put people above politics...and make sure that we are upholding US constitution.”

I just spoke to Vangie who graciously conceded. I’m grateful for her leadership and compassion.



Now let’s unite & win in November with justice supreme!



We need your support. Donate: https://t.co/fa0N6hXc0V #RashidForVA #VA01 https://t.co/QxXWQEcVNt — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 24, 2020

