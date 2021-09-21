Qatar Airways Flight With 21 US Citizens, 48 Lawful Residents Leaves Kabul Airport

A Qatar Airways flight carrying 21 American citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents departed from Kabul International Airport on Sunday, September 19. The US State Department, in a statement, confirmed the departure of the flight from Kabul Airport with US citizens and lawful permanent residents. After the US troops left the war-ravaged nation at the end of August, the Qatar Airways charter flight was the first flight to take off from the Kabul airport on September 9.

In a press statement, the United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed the departure of Qatar Airport flight with 21 American citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents on board. He expressed gratitude to the Qatari authorities, who coordinated these flights with the Taliban.

"We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday, September 19th with 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents on board. We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban", Ned Price said in a statement. "As we have stated before, we will continue to help U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan. We welcome continued cooperation by all involved with facilitating these flights, Price added.

Earlier on September 18, the United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that a Qatar Airways flight with 28 US citizens and seven lawful permanent residents onboard flew off from Kabul. US spokesman Ned Price acknowledged the Taliban cooperation and expressed gratitude to Qatari authorities for facilitating flights out of the war-torn nation. He added that they would continue their efforts to help US citizens and Afghans "affiliated" with the US government in leaving Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan prompted an effort by the US and other countries to get their citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of the country. Adhering to its August 31 deadline, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, August 30. On September 9, Qatar Airways flight flew out of Kabul, marking the first large-scale departure since US forces retreated on August 30.

Image: AP/RepresentativeImage