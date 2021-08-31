The United States has “suspended” its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan capital, Kabul and transferred the operations to Doha, Qatar, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 30. In his remarks to the press on Monday, he said that while US withdrawal is approaching its completion on Tuesday, “the new chapter” to America’s engagement with the war-torn nation involves building a new team. US Secretary of State announced on Monday that for Washington, “a new diplomatic mission has begun” as the “military mission is over.”

“First, we built a new team to help lead this new mission. As of today, we suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar, which will soon be formally notified to Congress. Given the uncertain security environment and political situation in Afghanistan, it was the prudent step to take," Blinken said.

“For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan, including consular affairs, administering humanitarian assistance, and working with allies, partners, and regional and international stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban,” he added.

Blinken on Americans still in Afghanistan

Blinken on Monday also mentioned that the United States will continue its efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals and Afghans to leave the war-ravaged country “if they choose.” US Secretary of State also addressed the situation of some Americans who still remain in Afghanistan, and said, “We made extraordinary efforts to give Americans every opportunity to depart the country – in many cases talking, and sometimes walking them into the airport.”

He said that out of all the “self-identified Americans” who were considering leaving the country, the US has received confirmation that at least 6,000 have been evacuated or they have departed otherwise. Blinken said, “This number will likely continue to grow as our outreach and arrivals continue. We believe there are still a small number of Americans – under 200 and likely closer to 100 – who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave. We’re trying to determine exactly how many.”

Further, the US has confirmed that it will “hold Taliban to its pledge” of allowing people to freely depart Afghanistan. Blinken noted that the Taliban, which reconquered Afghanistan after two decades, “has committed to let anyone with proper documents leave the country in a safe and orderly manner. They’ve said this privately and publicly many times.” The US Secretary of State also reiterated the remarks that a senior Taliban official said on television and radio and where the insurgent talked about allowing Afghans, Americans to leave the country “if they want and for whatever reason there may be.”

