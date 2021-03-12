QUAD Meet: Leaders Will Have An 'honest And Open Discussion On China', Says US Official

QUAD leaders, in their historic first meet on March 12, will have an 'open discussion about China's role on the global stage,' a US senior administration official said. The official said that US President Joe Biden and the other three leaders "will open about some of the concerns" hinting at China's growing expansionism. The virtual QUAD meet will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

"I believe that the leaders tomorrow in their private discussion will be open about some of the concerns they have. And I do believe that there will be an honest, open discussion about China's role on the global stage," the official added. READ | Top US, China officials to meet next week post Quad dialogue to discuss 'range of issues'

Biden will attend the meet from State Dining Room at the White House along with Vice President Kamala Harris and key members of his staff and cabinet. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will serve as the moderator, while National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also be in attendance.

The official further said that the leaders will lay out a series of views on strategic issues that are important to them and talk about their conceptions of "free and open Indo Pacific." China's growing expansionism, its aggressive activities in the Indo-Pacific region have been at the core of the group's discussion and while no strong statement has been made by any of the leaders, a tense China is already calling for 'mutual cooperation' ahead of the historic meet.

The first meet is seen as a major move to further expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as the world worries about China's growing assertiveness in the region. While China’s proactive and assertive activities have worried many, these four countries have set the stage for strategies on Indo-Pacific. Earlier on October 6, 2020, the foreign ministers of the QAUD member nations met in Tokyo and reaffirmed their collective vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In fact, the revival of the group happened with an aim to develop a new strategy to keep sea routes in the region free of any influence.

China jittery ahead of the historic QUAD meet

Just a few hours ahead of the meet, China issued a statement saying exchanges and cooperation between nations should contribute to the mutual understanding and trust among nations, rather than targeting a third party. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on March 12 " we hope relevant countries uphold the principles of openness."

