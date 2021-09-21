Quad Summit Is 'demonstration' Of US Commitment For Free And Open Indo-Pacific: Official

A United States government’s senior official said that President Joe Biden has made the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) cooperation a priority. As per news agency ANI, the senior US official has said that Biden hosting the Quad leaders including Prime Ministers of India, Japan and Australia was a fundamental demonstration of the importance Washington has attached to engagement in the Indo-pacific region. Reportedly, the official further said that the cooperation among the Quad nations would be through multilateral configurations which are designed to focus on challenges of the 21st century.

His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is readying to visit the United States to participate in the first-ever in-person Quad leaders summit on September 24 alongside Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison. PM Modi will also participate in a bilateral summit with US President Joe Biden.

"President Joe Biden has made the Quad a priority, as we all saw through the first Quad leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will be in person," a US administration official said in a statement, as per ANI.

The official also indicated that following the Quad summits, there will be announcements on COVID-19. As per ANI, the official said, “So the main areas where you will see both consultations and then some announcements will be on COVID-19. And, you know, in March, there was a commitment to producing a billion vaccines through the Quad, by the end of 2022. And there'll be some announcements about moving that forward, as well as other forms of COVID-19 assistance.”

"In addressing the climate crisis -- and there will be clean energy and climate-related announcements coming out of the Quad," the official said.

‘Designed to focus on 21st-century challenges’

The official also noted that hosting the Quad leaders "fundamentally is a demonstration of the priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations designed to focus on 21st-century challenges...Partnering on emerging technologies in cyberspace, promoting high-standards infrastructure, and, of course, an overarching commitment at the core of the Quad to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The Prime Minister will also address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 25. As per news agency ANI, PM Modi is likely to discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19, climate change, the Indo-Pacific, terrorism and other issues with US President especially when the changing political situation in Afghanistan is threatening the regional stability. The upcoming US visit of the Prime Minister is also the first one since Biden took over the office in January. Notably, one of the most important agendas presently is the changing geopolitics amid the Taliban rule in the South Asian country.

