Quad Summit: US President Joe Biden To Virtually Address Leaders On March 12

United States President Joe Biden will be addressing the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders summit including India, Australia, Japan through a video conference on March 12, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday. In a regular press briefing, Psaki informed about “another scheduling announcement” stating that Biden will virtually meet Prime Minister Suga of Japan, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Morrison of Australia.

White House press secretary said, “On Friday morning, President Biden will meet virtually with his counterparts in the Quad: Prime Minister Suga of Japan, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Morrison of Australia. Formed in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007, the Quad has met regularly at the working and foreign minister level. However, Friday will be the first time that the Quad is meeting at the leader level.” READ | Biden's Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline

Psaki informed that the Quad leaders will be discussing a range of international issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, prevailing economic crisis and climate change. She said that US President Joe Biden’s choice of making Quad one of his earliest multilateral engagement “speaks to the importance we [US] place on close cooperation with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.”

MEA confirms PM Modi’s presence in Quad meet

The Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday not only confirmed the participation of PM Modi but also said in a statement that all four leaders would be discussing regional and global issues of shared interest, MEA said on March 9 that the leaders will “exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.”