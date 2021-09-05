Radio Show Host Alex Jones Takes Ivermectin On-air, Slams Anthony Fauci Over Drug Remarks

Radio show host Alex Jones, who hosts his own show Infowars, appeared to take multiple pills of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug on screen. It is to mention that the drug has been used by many to treat COVID-19 despite the World Health Organisation's (WHO) warning against its use. Jones seemingly took the drug during his show and said that he and his family have been using it to keep themselves healthy. He also went on a rant against US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Alex Jones takes Ivermectin on screen

Alex Jones, who is known for his controversial and harsh remarks, has once again made headlines as he pulled off a public stunt on his show. To prove his point that he consumes Ivermectin to keep himself healthy, Jones took two pills from the box to prove that he is safe. Jones went on a rant and slammed Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and billionaire Bill Gates, and called them “murderers.”

Lashing out at the health expert and the billionaire, Jones said, “You want to suppress me, you want to kill me. You think I’m easy to kill?” on screen. The talk show host went on to shout “Nobel Prize-winning for humans” five times into the camera. While he was visibly angry doing the rant, Jones was unclear at most parts of his hateful speech. The host went on to shout about how the drug helped his family.

During the rant, Jones alleged that Fauci “doesn’t want you to know because he wants the planet for himself and he wants you dead.” Last week, the health expert had warned people against the use of the drug indicating the lack of evidence regarding its effects. Meanwhile, Jones also defended podcast host Joe Rogan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1. Following the infection news, Rogan had announced that he had kick-started his own unapproved treatment regime with Ivermectin. The host of the popular "The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast had earlier shared anti-vaccination sentiments on one of his shows in April.

Alex Jones reveals that he and his family have been taking ivermectin, and takes some live on air to prove it. Two things: 1. I’ve froze this frame-by-frame like the Zapruder film, and I think I’m seeing slight of hand. 2. His behavior after shouldn’t make anyone want to take it! pic.twitter.com/kIV8GUJGJ3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 4, 2021

What is the ‘deworming drug’ Ivermectin?

Ivermectin was noted as a horse dewormer by some media, while the drug is also used to treat some conditions in humans. The drug in question is on the WHO's list of essential medicines. Earlier in 2015, two scientists had won a Nobel Prize for discovering the drug. However, some people have been taking highly concentrated versions of ivermectin that are intended to treat parasites in horses and cows to treat COVID-19 despite having no evidence of its effectiveness. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently warned against the use of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat patients of coronavirus. The FDA in its statement had said that "humans are not cows and need to stop taking the drug."

IMAGE: TWITTER