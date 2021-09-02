Rainbow Python Snake Coils Around Man In Blindfolds In This Viral Video; Watch

A terrifying but fascinating video is doing rounds on the Internet that involves a man and a beautiful rainbow snake. In the video, a rainbow snake is seen slithering and wrapping around the man's body, while the snake's handler and others around him watch the scene unfold.

The snake is gently placed on a blindfolded man

The video was shared by an Instagram user Jay Brewer, who is a Zookeeper. The video starts with a Brewer, who introduces the multi-hued snake named MyLove and takes her out of a box. With the assistance of two other people, he then transports the reptile into a house. They then gently place the snake on a blindfolded man sleeping on the floor, as seen in the video.

The caption of the video reads, "Rainbow Surprise. MyLove is one of the most beautiful snakes in the world and looks incredible with the sun hitting her just right, she’s also the best-tempered snake I’ve ever had so when @sofiedossi asked me to bring her to put her on a blindfolded friend we made it happen."

The video was released some 17 hours ago at the time of writing and has received over 8.8 lakh like, and the figure is rapidly growing. The video elicited a wide range of responses. One commenter wrote, "Wonderful colour". Another comment read, "Never seen such a beautiful snake. It reminds me the prism stickers that were popular on the 90’s"

The third comment on the post reads, "I didn't know where you guys were taking the snake then I see the guy on the floor covering his eyes."

Jew Brewer's terrifying video

Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, is known for sharing interesting footage of his interactions with reptiles. In another video shared by him, a snake is seen attacking him. The zookeeper is standing close to a grey python that has been placed on top of a table, and the snake attacks him within seconds. Brewer, on the other hand, was able to avoid the python's onslaught. He wrote the caption, "This big pied girl isn’t the nicest snake and then try helping her with her eggs." His social media platform is full of clips showing him dealing with deadly reptiles in a professional and effortless manner.

