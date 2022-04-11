Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday invited United States companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment. Singh and the US Secretary of Defence also review the defence cooperation and regional security situation during bilateral talks in Pentagon.

Singh, along with Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and a high-level delation, held a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Both the leaders review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and the regional security situation.

"Both Ministers acknowledged the salience of India-US defence partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region," PIB said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen the Major Defence Partnership (MDP) and to work together to advance the quality and scope of bilateral defence cooperation. "They reviewed Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and ability of the Armed Forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements. In this context, closer cooperation of Special Operation Forces came up prominently," the release said

Had a wonderful meeting with the US @SecDef, Mr Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon today. We reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. pic.twitter.com/HbjLemlMUx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 11, 2022

The two defence ministers also discussed ways for closer collaboration between Defence industries. Singh underlined the need for co-development, and co-production between India and US companies and invited US companies for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment.

PM Modi, Biden hold a virtual meeting

Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday held a virtual meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who are in Washington DC for India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, were also present at the White House during the interaction, along with their US counterparts, the PMO said.

Biden and Modi discussed the Ukraine situation and condemned the Bucha genocide. PM Modi also demanded an independent probe into the civilian killings.

Biden also noted that India and US share a strong growing major defence partnership. "The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine," he said.