Rajnath Singh Calls US A Natural Ally, Says India 'wants Good Relations With All Nations'

Noting that the United States is India’s “natural ally”, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday noted that New Delhi wants to maintain “good ties with all the countries”. Speaking to ANI after concluding India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, US Secretary of Defence Antony Blinken and US defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Singh said, “America is our natural ally, no two-ways about it…”

“We want to maintain good ties with all the countries…” asserted Union Defence Minister Singh on India-US relations and the latter seeing India through China's prism.

Addressing the issues pertaining to India’s dependency on Russia for spare parts, Singh told the news agency that if the import of Russian spare parts poses any challenges, India has the “knack for the same”. He also informed that there was no talk with the US regarding India buying spare parts from Russia. Union Defence Minister said, “If there'll be challenges for spare parts, we have the knack to meet challenges. No talks with the US on the same.”

Had a very meaningful and in-depth discussion at the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC.



During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in our neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region.



India-US looking for closer engagement of forces: Singh

Further, in the joint press conference alongside Jaishankar, Blinken and Austin, Singh said that India and the United “are trying with the closer engagement of the forces. We are fully working technology initiatives also. We want to take speedy decisions and implementation, and for that the processing and procurement review will be done. This is what was decided today”.

Singh further revealed that he has talked to American companies “for making India an aerospace and (inaudible) program. I have invited them for these programs. We are talking to U.S. companies for co-development and co-production. We’re proposing it to them. We have asked the U.S. companies to work in the UP and Tamil Nadu corridor and invest in that area.”

It is to note here that 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the United States came when the Russia-Ukraine war has already entered day 47. While most of the western countries have moved to decrease dependency on Russian energy imports, India has continued to purchase Russian oil. India has also abstained from voting on resolutions against Russia in the United Nations (UN) sessions. Most recently, just last week, India abstained from voting to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

