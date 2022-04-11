Rajnath Singh Meets US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin, Receives Guard Of Honour At Pentagon

As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the US Pentagon for bilateral talks on Monday, he was welcomed by the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin. He welcomed Rajnath Singh with an enhanced honour cordon ceremony in Washington, DC.

The videos of the ceremony show the pomp and splendour with which Union Minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed. The US Army band can also be seen playing the Indian National Anthem in honour of the Indian defence minister.

Rajnath Singh reached Washington on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States that includes the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue, the Defence Minister will be holding interministerial bilateral talks with his US counterpart. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also reached Washington DC and will be joining his counterpart Antony Blinkon for the meeting shortly.

The meeting comes ahead of the virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, who will be holding a crucial discussion on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This is India’s fourth round of the '2+2' dialogue. It comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and coincidentally, the UN Security Council will meet today to discuss Ukraine war.

Following the critical bilateral talks between the Defence Ministers and External Affairs Ministers, the 2+2 Dialogue will commence at 11.30 p.m. IST and will continue for around 5 hours. At the end of the discussion, a signing of a pact on space situational awareness will take place at 1.45 a.m. IST on Tuesday. Later at 2.15 a.m., the defence and foreign ministers of India and the US will be holding a joint press briefing.

India aims at signing critical defence deals

It is expected that the discussions on the impact of sanctions and India’s position in the Russia–Ukraine conflict will be a part of the meeting's agenda. Rajnath Singh is also expected to sign major defence deals with his counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

The purchase of 30 Predator armed drones is expected to be a critical talking point in the defence deal meeting. Another major deal on the table is a Navy tender for around 26 deck-based fighter aircraft for INS Vikramaditya, and the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, which is scheduled to be commissioned in August. Meanwhile, a deal for six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft is in the works, while the first batch of three MH-60R multi-role helicopters is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy in June.

Agenda of 2+2 Dailogue

The agenda for the 2+2 discussion will remain broad, with topics like "Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership" between the two countries at the top. During the meet, the two sides are set to discuss defence, science and technology (particularly emerging technology), climate and public health (particularly cooperation on managing the COVID-19 pandemic). The readouts of the talks from the U.S. State and Defence Departments also claimed that fortifying and building supply chains, as well as people-to-people ties, would also take stage in the dialogue.



