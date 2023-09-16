Ramaswamy Terms Hunter Biden Indictment 'smokescreen', Warns Americans 'don’t Fall For It'

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy equated Hunter Biden's indictment to a 'smokescreen' meant to distract Americans from the First Family's bid to 'sell out foreign policy' for its own motives. “Don’t fall for it. This is a fig leaf designed to deflect attention away from the real problem: the Biden family is selling out U.S foreign policy for their own family’s private financial gain," he wrote on X on Friday.

"That’s really what’s wrong, and we must hold politicians in both major political parties when they use our foreign policy to enrich their family members," he continued. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted on gun-related charges by Delaware prosecutors.

Ramaswamy hits out at the Bidens amid indictment, impeachment inquiry

Court filings revealed that the disgraced Biden is facing two charges, namely, failing to disclose drug use when purchasing a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance, The Hill reported. Ramaswamy also lauded an impeachment inquiry by the US House against President Biden.

"It’s also no accident that today’s indictment comes at a moment when President Biden’s own popularity within the Democratic Party is cratering. I predict this is the first step for the Democrat Party managerial class to pressure Joe Biden out of the race. Biden will become a sacrificial pawn in service to the deep state that wants to keep power at all costs," Ramaswamy added.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that several probes into the family have unveiled a “culture of corruption” that must be further reviewed. Biden and his family face multiple allegations from his vice presidential tenure, including shady business dealings done overseas. Meanwhile, Democrats have called the inquiry an attempt by Republicans to divert attention from the legal perils that have ensnarled Trump as he eyes the White House.