Rare Satellite Images Reveal 'Chinese Surveillance Aerostat' In Remote Desert Base

Black Sky, a geospatial intelligence agency on May 1 released satellite images of a 100ft-long aerostat or the surveillance air balloon at the Korla East Test Site, China. The rare first-ever-seen image of an airship parked on the 900-foot airship hanger was captured in northwestern China on November 4, 2022, at 9 am. The intelligence agency had previously unveiled intra-day images that exposed the location of China's Korla East Test Site in Xinjiang, depicting the operation of laser anti-satellite weapons [ASAT] deployed to engage with the Western satellites.

The Korla East Test Site is a location that hosts China's most advanced technological innovations such as surveillance airships and anti-satellite weapons designed to disrupt, destroy or hijack foreign satellites, according to the US intelligence breach. The images depicted the secret hangers that operate the ASAT laser gimbals during noon when the foreign commercial geo-imaging satellites as well as SpaceX's Starlink satellite constillation are most active.

Korla East Test Site. Credit: Black Sky

China's deployment of the ASAT systems was first discovered in the leaked classified documents from the CIA on the Discord platform in April. The secret Pentagon material revealed concerns that the People's Republic of China has been developing technology “to seize control of a satellite, rendering it ineffective to support communications, weapons, or intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems."

The satellite imagery that captured the mystery airship at the secret desert military base of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force [PLA] was among more than 1,000 images collected by the real-time geospatial intelligence agency over the last year. It is also the first-of-a-kind commercial constellation released by Black Sky that generated reliable and dynamic monitoring for up to 15 times a day from dawn until dusk to photograph the blimp seated in the middle of what appears to be a nearly 0.6mile-long runway of the PLA military base.

Airship on Chinese military base runway. Credit: Black Sky.

Hangar on a runway at Korla East Test Site. Credit: Black Sky

More versatile and manoeuvrable

The Chinese aerostat was spotted nearly three months before the US Department of Defence confirmed that its F-22 jet fighter engaged with a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon off the US coast. The balloon was shot down using an estimated $472,000 worth of AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The debris of the unmanned airship was recovered by the US Navy approximately six nautical miles off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The aerostat seen on Black Sky satellite images is believed to be more "versatile and manoeuverable" that the surveillance balloon that the Pentagon said was taking overflights for the collection of sensitive information and United States intelligence. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, debunked US Navy's claims and insisted that the airship was intended for civilian use and had deflected into US airspace due to the force majeure.

Dynamics of surveillance airship. Credit: People's Liberation Army (PLA) outlet

China has put a new focus on the airship under its modern warfare strategy to operationalise and boost the viability of PLA's command information systems. These types of surveillance balloons are attractive to PLA as they're less expensive, and can still gather more intelligence than the satellites, according to a 2018 report by Rand Corporation. They're also less susceptible to destruction, the nonprofit Washington-based research institution states. Over the past three years, the near-space balloons believed to be a part of China's surveillance fleet have been spotted in Japan, Taiwan, India, Latin America, and Hawaii. The hypersonic weapons fly lower on the stratosphere approximately 100,000 to 120,000 feet.