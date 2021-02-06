Rare Yellow Lobster Called 'Banana' Discovered In US

A lobsterman has donated a rare yellow lobster to the University of New England (UNE)’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, US. According to a press release by UNE, the lobster named “banana” was caught by Marley Babb, a lobsterman from Tenants Harbor, Maine who later on decided to donate it to the UNE. The university is currently conducting research to study the impact of global warming on lobster larvae and their ability to grow.

For the purpose of the donation, Babb initially contacted the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Following which, DMR’s Jessica Waller, who is working on a lobster research project with UNE’s Markus Frederich, arranged to have the lobster delivered to the university’s Biddeford campus. The New England Aquarium said wild lobsters with yellow shells are extremely rare – only one in about 30 million.

Courtesy: University of New England

