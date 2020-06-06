Serena William's Husband Alexis Ohanian Quits Reddit Board, Seeks Black Member

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams, has resigned from the social network firm’s board, seeking a black candidate at the high table. Ohanian wrote in a blog post that he co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.

The business executive said that he is writing it as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, “What did you do?”. He said that he has resigned from the Reddit board and has urged the company to fill his seat with a black candidate, adding that he will use future gains on his Reddit stock to serve the black community.

Ohanian said that the stock gains will be mainly used to curb racial hate and pledged $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. He added that resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now.

“It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country,” wrote the Reddit co-founder.

'Will honour request'

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said that the company will honour Ohanian’s request and is working with moderators to change content policy to explicitly address hate. He said that he wants to take responsibility for the history of the firm’s policies over the years that got them to this point, and they still have work to do.

Referring to the ongoing protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd in police custody, Huffman said in Reddit post that he wanted to speak out after watching people mourn and demand an end to centuries of “murder and violent discrimination” against black people. He highlighted the problems that the company is focussed on while acknowledging and accepting responsibility for the role it has played.

“We will update our content policy to include a vision for Reddit and its communities to aspire to, a statement on hate, the context for the rules, and a principle that Reddit isn’t to be used as a weapon,” wrote Huffman.

