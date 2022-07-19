Parents and other relatives of Texas mass shooting victims, on Sunday, arrived in Uvalde Civic Centre to learn what the state's legislative committee had determined about the tragic incident. But most of them weren’t satisfied. “It’s difficult, not having the answers you want, the answers you need,” Crystal Garcia, mother of 10-year-old Uziyah who was gunned down told The Guardian.

“I’ll tell you right now, it’s not the truth. It’s a joke. Texas failed those children,” Vincent Salazar, the grieving grandfather of 10 year old Layla asserted. “I feel like this every day,” the mourning Salazar added. “Every single day. The report doesn’t change anything.”

The committee had prepared a 77-page report that laid bare the failures of law enforcement on the day of the attack. The mass shooting on May 24 killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers, making it the deadliest shooting in a decade in US history. On Sunday, parents and relatives of the victims gathered in the city to pick up their copy of the report. However, most of them admitted that they did not trust the report.

What did the report conclude?

The report listed systematic failures of the authorities. The 77-page document stated that there were red flags about the gunman prior to the attack that went unreported or ignored by friends and family, as reported by The Guardian. In addendum, it said that all the doors that should have been locked were unlocked. The report noted that poor wifi kept some teachers from getting emergency alerts. Officers from multiple agencies failed to confront the gunman for 73 minutes.

Other failures

The committee report also stated that the gunman fired around 142 rounds inside the building, and it is almost clear that at least 100 shots came before any officers entered the facility. The report also highlighted numerous failures by cops. The report was prepared by a Texas House of Representatives investigation committee. Lt. Mariano Pargas, a member of the Uvalde Police Department who served as the city's acting police head during the massacre, was promptly placed on administrative leave as a result of the findings.

(Image: AP)