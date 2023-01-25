Republican Party’s George Santos unleashed a string of wild allegations on a Brazilian podcast that was later translated from Portuguese and aired on Monday by MSNBC’s ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’. One of the claims made by the embattled Congressman was that he is a survivor of an “assassination attempt” and was also mugged in broad daylight in a separate incident.

“We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in front of our house,” said Santos, according to the New York Post. As the interview went on, Santos narrated an incident from 2021 when he was robbed by two men in broad daylight on New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

“Before asking any questions, they (the robbers) weren’t black, they were even white, but they robbed me, took my briefcase, took my shoes, and my watch,” he said, adding, “That was in broad daylight. It was 3 p.m. I was leaving my office, going to the garage, getting my car, and I was mugged.”

The Long Island Republican then said that the robbery wasn’t the worst part, it was the fact that “nobody did anything.” “The fear is real. It’s surreal what we live through here,” he said. As the show aired, Maddow said in the broadcast that the hosts of the podcast had questioned Santos about a copy of the police report that detailed the alleged robbery, but were unable to receive any response from the congressman.

Santos' stories spur doubts

Talking about another incident, Santos claimed in the podcast that he and his husband returned to their Florida residence after a party in 2021 but ended up finding their house vandalized in what he called an attack that had an ulterior political motive. “It was vandalized because we were at a Republican party,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that Santos has been accused of making wild claims and sharing questionable anecdotes. In the past, the politician has claimed that he was Jewish and comes from a lineage of Holocaust survivors. He has also been found to have lied about his varsity education, his resume, and even about his mother’s death, which he claimed was related to the 9/11 attacks.