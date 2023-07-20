Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Bashes Biden After POTUS' Clever Clip Garners Internet's Praise

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at US President Joe Biden on Wednesday after the latter used excerpts from one of her speeches to his advantage, making it seem as if the Republican firebrand was lauding his administration when instead, it was all just heavy bashing.

The edited clip shared on Twitter features a voiceover of Greene's statements at the Turning Point USA conference along with a montage of the 80-year-old president addressing major issues. Uploading it to his handle, Biden wrote, "I approve this message." Hitting back at it, the Georgia representative said, "Be honest Joe. This is really what I said about you. And this is what you actually approve."

Biden's clever clip becomes a hit on social media

Greene then uploaded the actual footage from where her audio was extracted from, showcasing her scathing remarks on Biden's presidency. “Joe Biden is attempting to complete socialism. Meanwhile, we are now 32 trillion dollars in debt with record-high homelessness, 40-year record inflation,” she said in the clip.

This is really what Joe Biden approves. https://t.co/ms6hBqulh0 pic.twitter.com/mx03SuX6pk — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 19, 2023

While Greene may not have approved of Biden's campaign, about 241,000 people did on Twitter. The video has garnered over 39.3 million views and more than 16,000 comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Hell yes! I also approve this message! #BidenHarris2024." Another user added, "OMG This is brilliant." A third user chimed in, "BEST. POLITICAL. AD. EVER."

Biden and Greene have a history of locking horns. On one hand, the Republican has gone as far as trying to impeach Biden, on the other, the president has taken digs at her on multiple occasions. “You know, a little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way,” he said at a House Democrats’ 2023 Issues Conference earlier this year, topping it all off with a "Isn't she amazing" remark.