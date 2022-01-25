Reporter Who US President Biden Abused On Hot-mic Responds; Asks 'do I Have A Choice?'

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has laughed off US President Joe Biden's abusive remark of calling him "stupid son of a b***h" during a press conference in White House on Monday, January 24. President Biden was caught on a hot mic after he lost his temper during the regular press conference. He abused Doocy after the latter posed him a question regarding soaring inflation in the country. Appearing on a Fox News show, Doocy stated that he had two pages of questions about crime prepared for Biden before the President admonished reporters for asking questions about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"The President said, I’m not going to answer anything off-topic. So I shouted out, something not on my two pages of questions about the crime. ‘Okay, what about inflation, do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms.' Then the President abused me," Doocy said at "The Five" show. The host of the show told Doocy that everyone is talking about you, and you will be regarded as the stupid SOB. "You used to be the blonde-haired man, but now you are a stupid SOB. Is this something you are looking forward to?", the host asked. In response to this, Doocy said, "Do I have a choice?" The host of the show later jokingly told Doocy "You will have to walk around as the stupid SOB for the rest of your career."

Prez Biden apologises for abusing reporter

It should be mentioned here that later President Biden apologised for abusing the reporter. Biden reached out to Doocy within an hour of the incident and extended his apology. "It's nothing personal, pal," the President told the reporter, as per Fox News. The video of Biden's remarks was widely shared on social media platforms, causing outrage among Americans. However, Doocy stated that he doesn't need anybody to apologise to him. "The President can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking and I appreciate that he cleared the air," Doocy added.

Image: AP/Twitter/@pdoocy