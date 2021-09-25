Republic Confronts ISI Agent In Washington, Exposes Pak Role In Khalistani Protest | WATCH

As Pakistan gets isolated at the world stage owing to its terror links with the Taliban, the country has resorted to desperate attempts to organise paid protests against India. Republic TV on Saturday exposed a nexus between Pakistan and the Khalistani forces in the US. With PM Modi's bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden underway at the White House, a crowd of Khalistanis gathered outside the US President's residence in Washington carrying Khalistani flags and posters.

The reality of the paid protest was exposed after known ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai was spotted in the crowd. Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor who was present at the spot confronted the ISI agent. As the ISI man was being confronted, other protestors attempted to overshadow the expose by heckling Republic TV and its crew.

Republic TV's Abhishek Kapoor asked Ghulam Nabi Fai, "Are you doing this on the behest of Pakistan." Shortly after asking the question, he was heckled by the paid protestors on the site.

It is important to mention that US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday openly acknowledged Pakistan's nefarious role in backing terror groups during her meeting with PM Modi. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla revealed that Harris not only acknowledged that terror outfits are operational in Pakistan but also highlighted the fact that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi-US President Biden's bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first face-to-face bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday. In his first remarks to PM Modi, Biden said that he has known the Indian Prime Minister for years. He asserted that the US-India relationship is bound to get stronger and enter a new chapter. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said and added that COVID is the main focus for now.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has extended an invite to the US president and has welcomed him in New Delhi at the earliest mutual convenience. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardha Shringla said, “PM Modi invited Joe Biden to visit India. President Biden noted with thanks and appreciation. We certainly look forward to the visit of the US President at the earliest mutual convenience.”