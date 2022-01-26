Republic Day 2022: US Greets India; Avers Bilateral Ties To Be Stronger, Closer & Tighter

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the US Department of State extended greetings to the Indian government and its citizens. Taking to Twitter, the State Department said that as millions of Indians celebrate their “vibrant” Constitution, the US is reminded of the nations’ shared democratic values and the strength of the Washington-New Delhi strategic partnership.

Separately, the White House also greeted the people of India on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Republic Day. While speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the partnership between India and the US is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values. “​​We join India, the world's largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution,” she said.

"As President (Joe) Biden said when India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world. And…it can benefit the whole world. Our partnership…[is] rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values," Jen Psaki added.

Aus, UK extend greetings

Earlier on Tuesday, UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison also extended greetings to the Indian diaspora on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day of India. In a statement, Johnson said that the people of the UK and India are connected with the bonds of rich culture and heritage. "UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern-day challenges we have faced. That is why I want to send my best wishes on behalf of the United Kingdom to the people of India, and to all the British Indians in the UK, on India’s Republic Day,” the UK PM said.

Morrison, on the other hand, stated that it is wonderful co-incidence that Australia shares its national holiday with India - 26 January. He said that there is an “easiness, a natural connection” between the cultures of the two nations, and a “deep friendship”. “Australians call it mateship. Indians call it dosti,” he added.

Republic Day celebrations

Meanwhile, like every year, this year too, Republic Day will be celebrated on a grand scale in the National Capital Delhi. However, the Republic Day parade this year will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year, the Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am. Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19-related restrictions.

(Image: AP/PTI/ANI)