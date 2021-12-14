Republic Top 10 Headlines: UP Polls, Virat Kohli To Skip ODI Series In SA And More

UP Polls: Yogi, HM Shah To Attend Ally Nishad's Rally On Dec 17; Quota Announcement Likely

Softening his stance on ally BJP, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad declared that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will attend his party's rally in Lucknow on December 17. While BJP formally announced its tie-up with Nishad Party on September 24, the latter continued to pile on the pressure on the ruling dispensation to grant reservation to the Nishad community. For instance, Sanjay Nishad threatened to exit the alliance and made it clear that the people from his community will not cast their vote in the UP polls unless they are provided reservation.

PM Modi & CMs Of 12 BJP-ruled States To Hold Conclave On Day 2 In Varanasi; Schedule Here

On the second day of his Varanasi tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a conference of Chief Ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states, as well as the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan. PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at roughly 3:30 p.m., according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli To Skip ODI Series Against South Africa, Here's Everything We Know

Virat Kohli is set to lead Team India in a three-match Test series against South Africa, however, he will have to do it without his deputy Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the Test series due to hamstring injury. However, the India vs South Africa ODI series will see Team India under new captain Rohit Sharma taking the field without former Virat Kohli with multiple reports suggesting that he is likely to miss the ODI series due to personal reasons.

PM Modi & UP CM Yogi Adityanath Carry Out Surprise Inspection Of Banaras Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the late hours of December 13, paid a visit to the Banaras Railway Station to take stock of the development and revamping. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi to the site and the sources have informed that the duo carried out an inspection of the station at 1.15 AM. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi - his Lok Sabha constituency - to a crowded welcome by Kashi denizens.

India At UNSC Votes Against Climate Change Resolution; 'Attempt To Evade Responsibility'

India on Monday voted against the United Nations Security Council's draft resolution on Climate. India's ambassador TS Tirumurti underlined that UNSC was not the forum for discussion on climate, and called the resolution a motivated attempt to evade responsibility from the appropriate forum.

Mayawati Cries Foul Over Kashi Vishwanath Dham Inauguration; 'Voter Base Won't Expand'

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati cried foul over the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project by PM Modi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She contended that the voter base of BJP won't expand merely by making announcements and unveiling "half-finished" projects on the eve of elections. On this occasion, the former UP CM also took a swipe at SP for inducting Chillupar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari who was expelled from BSP for indulging in indiscipline and misbehaving with senior office-bearers of the party.

JeM Offshoot Terror Group Releases Inhumane Video On Srinagar Attack; Shows Masood Azhar

An inhumane video has been released by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that says 'more to come' suggesting the terrorist group is behind the Srinagar attack. Additionally, the video shows disturbing visuals of the attack where two police officers were martyred while at least 14 others got injured. Importantly, the released video also has a graphic of JeM chief and the US designated terrorist Masood Azhar with a tweet of Kashmir Zone Police's update on the attack.

India Likely To Become First Foreign Buyer Of S-500 Air Defense System: Russian Deputy PM

Days after Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday informed that India may become the first in line to buy the Russian air defence system S-500. However, Borisov remarked that it will happen only if India expresses such a desire and after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in the required quantity. This also comes even as Moscow has already started the delivery of the S400 Triumf surface to air missile system to New Delhi.

7.3 Undersea Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Flores Island, and the country's meteorological agency is warning that tsunami waves are possible. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

In Kerala's University Appointments Row, Letter Leak Shows Minister's Reco For Candidate

The ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over University appointments has further escalated with a leaked letter allegedly sent by Higher Education Minister to Khan coming out. According to the letter accessed by Republic, the Education Minister has asserted, 'I consider it my privilege to propose the name of Dr Gopinath Rveendran, the present incumbent Vice-Chancellor to be re-appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur university for a second continuous term beginning from 24-11-2021'. The letter clearly shows how the minister intervened in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and how the Governor was pressurised.

