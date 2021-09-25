Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor Garners Praise As He Exposes ISI In Washington

After Republic TV exposed the presence of an ISI agent in an anti-India protest in Washington, netizens took to social media to praise Republic's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for bringing out the 'real face' of Pakistan. Netizens also demanded that the US take action against the ISI agent who was using its soil to peddle agenda against India.

On Saturday, Republic TV exposed a nexus between Pakistan and the Khalistani forces which came to the fore during PM Modi's bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden. As the meeting was underway, a crowd of Khalistanis gathered outside the US President's residence in Washington carrying Khalistani flags and posters.

The reality of the paid protest was exposed after known ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai was spotted in the crowd. Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor who was present at the spot confronted the ISI agent. As the ISI man was being confronted, other protestors attempted to overshadow the expose by heckling Republic TV and its crew. He asked Ghulam Nabi Fai, "Are you doing this on the behest of Pakistan." Shortly after asking the question, he was heckled by the paid protestors on the site.

Netizens react

PM Modi-US President Biden's bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first face-to-face bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday. In his first remarks to PM Modi, Biden said that he has known the Indian Prime Minister for years. He asserted that the US-India relationship is bound to get stronger and enter a new chapter. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said and added that COVID is the main focus for now.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has extended an invite to the US president and has welcomed him in New Delhi at the earliest mutual convenience. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardha Shringla said, “PM Modi invited Joe Biden to visit India. President Biden noted with thanks and appreciation. We certainly look forward to the visit of the US President at the earliest mutual convenience.”