Republican Lawmaker Faces Criticism For Absurd 'no Such Thing As Gun Violence' Stance

GOP representative Clay Higgins has been slammed for a ridiculous 'No Such Thing As Gun Violence' take. Higgins has taken a strong stance on gun violence and abortion in the Wednesday Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, reported US-based Huff post. It is to be noted that gun violence has been one of the hottest topics among both Republicans and Democrats. With the recent gun attack in Nashville, this topic has once again surfaced, amid the approaching 2024 presidential elections in the US. After the horrific massacre, Americans and politicians including President Joe Biden have called for stronger gun control, but legislators on the other side of the aisle maintain that humans are the problem, not the weapons. On Monday in Nashville, a school shooter killed three children and three adults.



GOP Lawmaker on Gun violence in US

US Representative Clay Higgins, a Republican, has addressed a talking point used by his Democrat colleagues on March 29 during the committee hearing. He also highlighted that people have referred to gun violence as the leading cause of death of children in America, which he then refused. Further, Clay Higgins questioned Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray about conspiracy theories related to January 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol during a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C, as per the news report. Further, he has recently commented that there was "no such thing" as gun violence at a committee hearing. "There's no such thing as gun violence. There's only human violence. It's intellectually unsound to state otherwise," he said. Meanwhile, emeritus professor of criminology at Florida State University Gary Kleck said that the gun crimes have been committed with guns, Higgins' statement had a "kernel of truth in it", reported Newsweek. He added: "There are factors that influence violence of all kinds, with or without guns, and it may be wise to shift our attention to that factor." He also stressed that characterising crimes as 'gun violence' could subtly focus on one contributing factor, which is "gun availability".