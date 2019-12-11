The Debate
Republican Lawyer Mocked For Carrying Grocery Bag To Impeachment Hearing

US News

Republican lawyer, Stephen Castor was recently spotted carrying all his legal documents in a reusable fresh market grocery bag. His video has gone viral.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Republican

Republican lawyer, Stephen Castor was recently spotted carrying all his legal documents in a reusable fresh market grocery bag. The camera captured him walking into the Longworth committee room carrying his bag. Castor is representing Republicans in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump before the House Judiciary Committee. He soon became a subject of public mockery after a user posted a video of him carrying his grocery bag on Twitter. Watch it here:

‘Live, eat, shop, reuse' was written on the side of the bag which was bright green in colour. It also had a picture of bread on its front and back. The video is a hit on the internet and has garnered hilarious responses from netizens.

Many people also wondered if the bag was a subliminal dig at Trump, who is said to be critical of Wholefoods owner Jeff Bezos. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have spent weeks trivializing the House impeachment inquiry ahead of Tuesday’s historic unveiling of formal charges against the president. Where Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton treated the prospect of impeachment as a serious threat to their presidencies, Trump’s boosters have tried to brush off the whole thing. Believing that acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate is all but certain, they’re out to convince voters to punish the president’s Democratic accusers — or at least tune out the Washington spectacle.

