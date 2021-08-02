Republican Leader Faces Democrats' Wrath After Joking About Hitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The top Republican in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, is facing calls to apologise or resign after joking about hitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head with a gavel. According to CNN, the House Minority Leader had joked at an event on Saturday evening that it “will be hard not to hit” Pelosi with the Speaker’s gavel if Republicans take control of the camber in 2022 midterms and he becomes Speaker. McCarthy made the comments after he was handed an oversized gavel by members of the Tennessee congressional delegation while appearing at a fundraising event in the state.

The Republican leader said, “I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it”.

Democrats call McCarthy's comments ‘disgusting’

McCarthy’s comments were the latest round in the spat between him and Pelosi. Last week, the Speaker had called McCarthy a “moron” for opposing mask mandates to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant has caused a surge in cases in America. Following McCarthy’s comments, Pelosi’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff swiftly condemned the comments.

Drew Hammill said that a “threat of violence” to someone who was a target of the January 6 assassination attempt from “fellow Trump supporters” is “irresponsible and disgusting”. Other Democrats also pounced on McCarthy and told him to apologise or resign for the statement. While taking to Twitter, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said that violence against women is no laughing matter.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell called for McCarthy’s resignation. "America has suffered enough violence around politics. @GOPLeader McCarthy is now a would-be assailant of @SpeakerPelosi," he said. Representative Ted Lieu of California called for resignation or apology. Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan insisted McCarthy apologize right away.

Language like this led to violence and death at the United States Capitol. @GOPLeader knows his words carry weight. He must apologize immediately. https://t.co/xL4kKigneA — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) August 1, 2021

Dear @GOPLeader McCarthy: Don’t you think America has had enough political violence? You should never be encouraging or threatening or joking about causing violence to anyone, including the Speaker of the House. You need to apologize for your statement, or resign. https://t.co/jdP2bcmr5c — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 1, 2021

Violence against women is no laughing matter.



Apologize.https://t.co/Q1LitsUlRr — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) August 1, 2021

I call upon @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy to apologize for this disgraceful remark. https://t.co/C8ESU50voM — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) August 1, 2021

Pelosi and McCarthy have recently been in a war of words amid the fallout from the House select committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Pelosi has called McCarthy a "moron" in response to his criticism of the reinstated mask mandate in the House, and McCarthy continues to slam Pelosi. The House Minority Leader had also questioned the science behind the speaker's decision on masks when asked about her comment. "Well if she's so bright, I'd like to know where the science changes in the Capitol, between the House and the Senate," he said, referring to different rules regarding masks between the two chambers.

(Image: AP/Twitter)