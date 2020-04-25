Republican Politician Nikki Haley Launches 'Stop Communist China' Campaign

Top Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has started a campaign for holding China accountable for the coronavirus outbreak amid growing criticism. Former South Carolina governor launched “Stop Communist China” saying the time for warnings is over and the United States must act to protect the health, security and prosperity of American people.

“China’s Communist government needs to be held accountable for their role in lying about the Coronavirus pandemic, and the US Congress needs to respond – now,” said Haley in a statement.

The online petition is aimed at seeking an investigation into the Chinese government’s role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak. It also calls for ending China’s “stranglehold” on critically important supplies and bringing back manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to the United States.

“Make China pay the UN and other international organizations like the second-largest economy in the world should - no more being treated like a poor developing country,” read the petition.

Disclose funding

It further calls for supporting Taiwan to allow them to join the World Health Organisation (WHO) and push back against China’s “bullying”. The petition urges American colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese government funding of professors and researchers. Haley, a fierce critic of China’s communist government, urged the United States to call for an emergency Security Council meeting as soon as the United Nations opens again.

"The US should call for an emergency Security Council meeting on China’s involvement and knowledge of the virus. When did they know & decisions made. If ever the was a time to have a world discussion, it would be following this pandemic," tweeted Haley.

'Groundless accusations'

However, China has been continuously defending its role in the coronavirus outbreak while asking the US to focus on its COVID-19 response instead of pointing fingers at each other. Recently, China’s ambassador to the United States took a veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump for making “groundless accusations” and ignoring scientific expertise.

