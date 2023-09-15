Republican-led Wisconsin Senate Votes To Fire State's Nonpartisan Top Elections Official

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted on Thursday to fire the battleground state's nonpartisan top elections official ahead of a 2024 presidential election.

Democrats say the vote was held improperly and that lawmakers don't have the authority to oust Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. The issue is expected to end in a legal battle.

The fight over who will lead the elections agency stems from persisting lies about the 2020 election and creates instability ahead of the 2024 presidential race for the state's more than 1,800 local clerks who actually run elections.