Republican Liz Cheney Stirs GOP Ire After Pelosi Names Her To Panel Probing Capitol Riot

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 1 named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to a new select committee on the horrifying January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The Wyoming lawmaker is a significant pick as she was one of two GOP representatives who voted to create the committee. Cheney was also one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress counted President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Republican Liz Cheney's appointment

Cheney’s appointment to a 13-member committee that will investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is also significant as the move is likely to further ostracize her from her party. Her appointment reportedly came just hours after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments if they accepted an appointment from Pelosi to the panel. McCarthy had told a closed-door meeting of first-term House GOP members that he, not Pelosi, controls Republicans’ committee assignments.

After Cheney accepted Pelosi’s appointment to the committee, McCarthy even said that he is not making any threats about committee assignments. However, he also made clear that he wasn’t happy with Cheney. While the Wyoming lawmaker said that she was “honoured” to serve on the committee, McCarthy said that he was “shocked” that Cheney would accept something from Pelosi. “It would seem to me, since I didn’t hear from her, maybe she’s closer to her than us,” McCarthy added.

Now, serving on the panel as a Pelosi appointee represents Cheney’s latest break from House GOP colleagues. When asked if she had been informed she would lose her committee assignments, Cheney said she had not. It is worth mentioning that Cheney was ousted from the third-ranking House Republican leader post after her vote in favour of impeachment and other comments she made criticising the former President.

Her appointment comes as her future in the Republican party remains uncertain, despite her political lineage as the daughter of former US vice president Dick Cheney. According to reports, Cheney is already facing a number of potential primary opponents next November. However, in her statement, she added that her oath to the Constitution, commitment to the rule of law and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics.

Pelosi picks eight members

Meanwhile, the House voted to form the 13-member panel on Wednesday over the objections of 190 Republicans. On July 1, Pelosi picked eight members of the panel. It is unclear when the other five members of the panel will be appointed. The resolution specifies that they will be named after Pelosi consults with McCarthy, and GOP leaders have not said whether Republicans will even participate.

Apart from Cheney, the other Democratic members of the panel will be House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, and Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Pete Aguilar of California. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will lead the panel, which will investigate what went wrong around the Capitol when hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the building.

(With inputs from AP)