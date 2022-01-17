Republican McCaul Says US & Russia In State Of Cold War; Backs More Arms Sales To Ukraine

Amid soaring tensions between Washington and Moscow, a top Republican official has stated that he believes that the US is engaged in a new cold war with Russia. It is to mention that the spectre of a possible Russian invasion in Ukraine has been in the international focus since October. The West has repeatedly accused Russia of a military build-up near the Ukrainian border, despite Kremlin repeatedly stating that it has no plans to attack the former Soviet nation.

Speaking to CNN, Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican of Texas, said that the US and Russia are once again in a state of “cold war” because he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin “again smells weakness here”. McCaul said that Putin knows that if he is ever going to invade Ukraine, now is the time. However, he also went on to say that deterrence is a way to prevent a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“But I'm not seeing a lot of deterrence. I'm seeing some tough rhetoric, but not a lot of action,” McCaul complained, adding: "Rather than threatening after an invasion takes place, we ought to be providing deterrents before an invasion takes place.”

Michael McCaul spoke in favour of more arms sales to Ukraine. He stated that the Biden administration needs to put things on the table just like sanctions. “You (US government) have to talk about more arms sales, weapon sales to Ukraine,” he said. The top Republican also added that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has made world leaders from Russia, North Korea and China “view that as a moment of weakness”.

Ukraine border tensions

It is to note that McCaul’s remarks come a week after diplomatic meetings between Russian and Western officials over Moscow’s amassing of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border failed to achieve any breakthroughs. Russia has refused to commit to de-escalating the tensions at the border region. On the other hand, the US and NATO officials have said that Russia’s demands, including that NATO never admits Ukraine into the alliance - were non-starters.

Despite the failure to reach a quick agreement, all parties expressed their willingness to continue discussions. Moscow said it is waiting for a response from Washington on its security measures, which include a demand that NATO should not expand and not put offensive weapons in Ukraine. And the US and its NATO officials said that they remain united in their approach to diplomacy and encourage Russia to take decisive action to de-escalate its continued assault against Ukraine.

