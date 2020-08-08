Republican Official Refuses To Resign After Using N-word Publicly, Says 'no Regret'

A Republican official from Leelanau County in Michigan has refused to resign after calls grew over his usage of the N-word at a public meeting. Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle not only refused to resign but continued using the racial slur without any regret. According to reports, Eckerle first used the N-word at a public meeting when he was asked why he was he refusing to wear a face mask, to which he responded by saying, "Well this whole thing is because of them n***** down in Detroit," blaming the coronavirus outbreak on Black Lives Matter protesters.

No regret

According to reports, Bob Joyce, chairman of the Leelanau County commission criticised Eckerle's use of the N-word. Meanwhile, Eckerle, when asked if he regretted using the word at a radio show said, no, and used the racist word 3-4 times continuously. Several officials in Michigan have called for Eckerle's resignation, including Republican State Representative Jack O'Malley, who took to his Facebook handle to share about his meeting with the road commissioner.

"I reached out to this Commissioner and asked for his side of the story. He confirmed to me he did use the racial slur. After some discussion, I asked Mr. Eckerle to resign. He refused. This language and reasoning is ignorant and wrong. In today's emotional and highly charged climate to say what he said is ignorant and has no place, especially as an elected official. I hope Mr. Eckerle can come to see his mistakes and resign," O'Malley said on Facebook on August 7.

O'Malley also suggested ways if Eckerle refuses to resign. O'Malley said there are 2 options, either citizens petition for a recall or, the County Board requests that the Governor remove him. According to reports, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has also called for Eckerle's resignation saying that there is no place for such hate and racism in Michigan.

