Republican Party Claims Right To Use Trump's Name For Fundraising Despite His Warning

The Republic Party will continue to use former President Donald Trump’s name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party told reporters in Washington DC. The statement comes just three days after Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to at least three Republican organisations-the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee-asking them to stop using his name. Trump, who recently spoke at the CPAC event, reasoned that although he supported the party, he made the decision due to the few party members who voted for his impeachment and were supported by the aforementioned Republican committees.

‘Will continue the use'

On Monday, the Republican National Committee said it will continue to using the former president’s name for its fundraising pitches revealing that Trump had “reaffirmed” to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel that he approves of the party’s current use of his name. Additionally, the party also argued it had “every right to refer to public figures as it engages in the core, First Amendment-protected political speech,” as reported by Tasnim news agency. However, Trump, in a statement, nixed the committee’s claim writing, “No more money for RINOS,” the acronym for the pejorative term “Republicans in Name Only.”

“They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness,” Trump said before urging supporters to donate to his own super PAC. READ | Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

Trump's Great America PAC is a Super PAC that supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The 74-year-old is now using it to raise funds to help handpicked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections. According to reports, some of these GOP members are also expected to challenge other Republicans whom the former president considers disloyal.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the RNC’s spring donor retreat in April in Palm Beach and has told McDaniel that he wants to continue raising money for the RNC even as he amasses cash for his own pursuits. That includes exacting revenge by backing challengers to Republican incumbents who crossed him by voting to impeach him for inciting the Capitol riot, Associated Press reported.

Image Credits: AP