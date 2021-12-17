Republican Party To Pay $1.6 Million In Legal Fees For Ex-US Prez Donald Trump: Report

As former US President Donald Trump fights New York prosecutors, who are investigating his private businesses, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has agreed to pay $1.6 million towards his legal expenses. As a Washington Post report, the RNC's executive committee approved the payments at a meeting in Nashville in October.

It was reported in November that the RNC made two payments totalling $121,670 to the law firm of Ronald Fischetti, who is representing Trump in probes into his business dealings by Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The total amount granted by the RNC for Trump's legal bills is substantially greater and is around $1.6 million.

'Trump's record of performance vital to GOP'

The probes have nothing to do with Trump's political activities or his time as a Republican president and instead are related to his extensive companies and its umbrella firm, the Trump Organization, and have a reach that predates his political career, The Washington Post reported. Quoting a letter it received from RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn, the American media outlet reported that Vaughn defended the arrangement and stated that the party's executive committee approved payment for certain legal fees relating to Trump.

Vaughn reportedly said that as their party's leader, former President Donald Trump, and his record of performance is vital to the GOP, it is certainly acceptable for the Republican National Committee to continue supporting in the fight back against the Democrats' never-ending witch hunt and attacks on him.

Majority of GOP's 168-member committee support Trump

Though Trump is not affiliated with the Republican National Committee anymore and is not a candidate for any governmental office, the GOP officials privately say that the former president is the party's top fundraiser, and they intend to keep a solid relationship with him going into next year's midterm elections and the presidential election in 2024, according to the Washington Post report.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel communicates with the former president on a regular basis and has advised him against forming a third party. Despite calls from some members for the GOP to be more independent of Trump, the vast majority of the party's 168-member committee still supports the former president, the report added.

(Image: AP)