Republican Presidential Hopeful Chis Christie Claims Trump Wants To Be 'Putin Of America'

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie slammed former US President Donald Trump and said that the business mogul turned politician wanted to be the “Putin of America”. The Republican candidate, who is part of the race to the White House, said that Trump “really wanted” to be a “dictator,” Financial Times reported. Christie’s comment came when he was asked about his opinion of Trump's claim that he can end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours. Christie also expressed his fondness for US President Joe Biden but made it clear that his “age has changed him”.

“He’d give Ukraine to the Russians. He wouldn’t care less,” Christie exclaimed when asked if Trump has the capability to end the war. “Trump is someone who believes: fill the moat, pull up the drawbridge.” Is that because Putin has some kind of a hold over him? “No, he just admires strongmen,” he added. The former New Jersey Governor then went on to claim that Trump wants to be someone like Putin. “I think we see a pretty consistent pattern of him wishing he was a dictator, wishing he could be Putin in America. That’s what’s dark to me about it. That’s what he really wants. He wants to be a dictator,” Christie told The Financial Times.

The Republican candidate also expressed his fondness towards US President Joe Biden. The two leaders shared the same alma mater, the University of Delaware and Christie recalled his long association with the US President. “I’ve known Biden longer than I’ve known Trump,” he said. “He would come to football games. It’s a very small state, Delaware. So, everyone who is prominent, you wind up seeing them. In his younger years, he was a very natural, gregarious retail politician and I think he’s a very nice person. I never had any interactions with Joe Biden that would make me feel any differently about him,” he further added.

Christie calls Trump v/s Santis a ‘teenage food fight’

Just days after his attack against Trump, Christe told CNN that the rivalry between DeSantis and Trump is ‘juvenile” and described it as a “teenage food fight”. “I’m not comfortable with it. And I’m not comfortable with the way both Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump are moving our debate in this country,” Christie told the American news outlet. “It’s a teenage food fight between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump and I don’t think that’s what leaders should be doing. It doesn’t make me feel inspired as an American, on the Fourth of July weekend, to have this back-and-forth going on,” he exclaimed.

Trump hits back

Meanwhile, hours after Christie made these explosive remarks, Trump hit back by mocking Chirstie on his social media platform TruthSocial. He posted a photo of Christie sleeping on a plane. “Resting after a good 25 minutes of work!” he wrote on his social media platform. Christie has been a close ally of Trump in the past. The relationship between the two crumbled following Trump’s loss in the 2020 elections which was followed by the brutal January 6 Capitol insurrection. At that time Christie argued that it was Trump who “incited” the riots. In November last year, Christie blamed Trump for poor GOP performance in the 2022 midterm election. He has called Trump “bitter, angry and self-consumed”.