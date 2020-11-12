Republican Senator Says He Will Intervene If Biden Is Barred From Briefings After Nov 13

While the transition process is halted between incumbent Donald Trump and president-elect Joe Biden with the Republican leader refusing to concede, Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford has said that he will intervene if the Trump administration continues to restrict Biden’s access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by the end of this week. Taking part in the briefings is one of the first rights of the presidential candidate after winning the election and Lankford stressed that it “needs to occur” irrespective of what happens in the upcoming months.

The uncertainty is being posed by US President, who has not only refused to concede to Biden but has also mounted legal challenges overvotes being ‘stolen’. Trump’s refusal has put a break to the long-standing traditional process of power transition between the incumbent and the president-elect, so much so that Trump administration has restricted the access of State Department resources for Biden. However, in the wake of this situation, James told radio station KRMG that “There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that.”

Noting that he sits on the Senate Oversight Committee and is willing to raise the issue after this week, the Oklahoma Senator said that “This needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.” His remarks came after Biden’s team said that they are not receiving the President’s Daily Brief, that facilitates smooth transition after the Inauguration Day on January 20.

Denied access to State Department resources

As US politics continues to grow more chaotic after Joe Biden was called for the winner of the presidential elections, US President Donald Trump administration is now preventing the president-elect from accessing the stack of messages sitting at the State Department. The information was revealed by the officials familiar with the messages for Biden being collected at the department to CNN.

In the traditional approach, the US State Department facilitates all the communications for the president-elect. This is also the reason why several nations have started pouring in messages to the department over the weekend after major US media networks showed Biden victorious in US Election 2020.

However, this year, when Biden is supposed to practice transfer of power with Trump, the president-elect is reportedly being prohibited by Trump administration from accessing through the State Department resources mainly because the Republican leader has categorically denied his defeat and still claims that he has won and he ‘will win’. Amid the chaos that Biden has termed as ‘embarrassment’, reportedly there are dozens of messages that have been left unreceived.

