Republican Senator Uses Foul Words To Lash Out On Democrat Over Floor Mask Dispute

While wearing a facemask has been a divisive topic in the United States, recently a dispute between two Senators over the same issue has gone viral with Republican Senator Ted Cruz calling the whole thing “idiotic”. Ohio Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown and Alaska Republican Senator indulged in a war of words for the latter not wearing the facemask on the Senate floor. Brown asked Sullivan to wear a mask to which the Republican Senator presiding over the house replied saying “I don’t need your instructions”. The Democrat Senator even posted the clip on his Twitter account about the rival party undermining the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing a mask, Brown started off by saying, “I'd start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks.” But Sullivan who did not wear a mask, said, “I don't wear a mask when I'm speaking, like most senators, I don't need your instruction.”

Once again, I asked my Republican colleagues to stop endangering all the Senate workers - and simply wear a mask when presiding over the Senate.



Once again, they refused. pic.twitter.com/lykJO8MWmI — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 17, 2020

After the video surfaced on social media, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter and even used ‘blue’ language and called Brown a “complete a**” He even echoed similar statements that US President Donald Trump used for President-elect Joe Biden for wearing masks when no one is around. Cruz said about Brown, “He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.” The Texas Senator favoured Sullivan by saying “was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet.”

Sullivan, Brown addressed the heated exchange

While talking with Fox News, Sullivan addressed the heated exchange with Brown in the Senate and accused the Democrat of seeking to “lecture” him. Meanwhile, Brown acknowledged the words used by Texas Senator and said in an interview with CNN that “Senator Cruz doesn't have an intimate relationship with the truth in much of his public life.”

“Some of these far-left senators like Senator Brown just can't help themselves on their desire to want to lecture people on these kinds of issues, whether it's lecturing other US senators or lecturing working families, and I think it's a put-off," Sullivan said.

“People recognize the challenges -- we're going to get through these challenges -- but to be lectured or preached to by senior officials is something that I think is not, not, I certainly didn't appreciate,” he added.

