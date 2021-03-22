Republican Tom Reed Apologises To Woman For Misconduct, Says He Won't Run For Any Office

Tom Reed, US Representative for New York's 23rd congressional district, on March 21 apologised to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and announced that he would not run for the governor elections next year. In addendum, he also said that he would retire in 2023 after the completion of his current congressional term. The top Republican also made a public apology to his wife and children and said that he would now spend time making amendments for his “past action”.

What is Reed accused of?

Reed has been accused of sexual misconduct by former lobbyist Nicolette Davis. Speaking to Washington Post last week, Davis accused Reed of “unhooking” her bra from outside her blouse and moving his hand to her thigh without her consent at a Minneapolis bar in 2017. She also testified to her own claim by presenting a text that she had sent back then. “A drunk congressman is rubbing my back. HELP HELP,” the text read.

Reed had previously called the accusation “inaccurate.” However, he accepted it on Sunday, stressing that he would not run for “any office” in 2022. Previously, the 49-years-old has said that he would possibly contest to dethrone incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who himself has been accused of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's present aide, on March 19, became the eighth women to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Alyssa McGrath, who works as an administrative assistant at the governor's office, spoke to The New York Times and revealed that the 63-year-old would “ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her”. Additionally, he would also inquire about her lack of wedding and the status of the divorce.

Speaking to the US daily, she also testified for her colleague who had previously accused Cuomo of groping in the executive mansion. Earlier this month, the unidentified woman said that she was summoned by the governor to his executive mansion in Albany, where he “aggressively” groped her. As per a report by Albany Times, she was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The MeToo accusation on Cuomo has now snowballed, inspiring other women to come up with stories of sexual misconduct by Cuomo or by other officials like Reed.

Image Credits: AP