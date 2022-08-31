Republican Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley on Tuesday demanded that Facebook must hand over all communications that it had with the FBI, the Justice Department, and other government bureaucrats that were related to sitting US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's laptop, his business dealings, as well as Russian disinformation. Senators Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., tightened the noose on Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he acknowledged that his platform had censored news reports and coverage about the president's son on orders of the FBI until the elections were over.

'American people deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook': Rep Senators

In a letter addressed to Zuckerberg, the two Republican Senators wrote that Meta CEO must outline the clear revelation about the FBI telling the Facebook employees to be on "high alert" for Russian propaganda and the company subsequently withholding all the coverage. This was overlooked despite the that a whistleblower had also alleged that the FBI was working to downplay stories about Hunter Biden's laptop.

"The American people deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden," the letter written by the Republican Senators and obtained and published by the New York Post read.

"If so, Congress and the American people require clarity with respect to the extent the FBI communicated with Facebook during the 2020 election about Hunter Biden-related information," it continued.

During a podcast interview on Joe Rogan's show last week, Zuckerberg revealed that in the weeks before the 2020 election when Hunter Biden's laptop story was leaked, the FBI came to Facebook specifically and warned them about a probable “Russian propaganda." While the FBI advised Zuckerberg to "be vigilant" the platform stopped the stories related to president Biden's son. Facebook limited the visibility of articles about Hunter Biden's laptop, Zuckerberg admitted on the show.

“Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think basically came to us – some folks on our team – and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant," Meta's CEO said.

Senators noted in the letter, "Although you noted that users could still share the articles, you [Zuckerberg] clarified that the number of users who could see it decreased by a ‘meaningful’ amount," referencing the interview with Rogan.