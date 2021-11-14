Republicans on Nov. 13, Saturday held an event dedicated to the anti-Biden meme 'Let's go, Brandon’ at Central Park in the city of Brandon at Bernie Sanders' state Vermont which coincided with the US President Joe Biden’s visit this week for a fund-raiser for a local food bank. The three-word exhortation coined by GOP supporters has gained momentum, it is an insult and profanity hurtled at the Biden administration.

The phrase "Let’s go Brandon" gained popularity after it went viral last month particularly during an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. Fans, apparently the MAGA support base at NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden” when it was misinterpreted by reporter Kelli Stavast as "Let’s Go Brandon" in support of driver Brown.

Thereon, "Let’s go Brandon” became synonymous with criticism of the Biden administration as a joke and is deemed derogatory by the Dems and Biden supporters. 'Let’s go, Brandon' song also went viral on TikTok recently scooping tens of thousands of likes. The phrase has tens of thousands of hashtags, memes, several account names, and handles online, as well as merchandise. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., was also recently seen sporting a "Let's go, Brandon" mask.

VTGOP Statement on Party Reorganization - https://t.co/HDb2CWLr7a pic.twitter.com/DO4A7WfAge — VT Republican Party (@VTGOP) November 8, 2021

The ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ rally was organized by the newly elected chair of the Vermont Republican Party, Paul Dame in his hometown of Brandon, Vermont, where he told US TV stations that he wanted to put a positive political spin in association with the term in order to represent a population that was “being glossed over and lost, especially in their political considerations.”

"I really wanted to do this rally, partly because to show the rest of the world the Vermont way to take something that's toxic, negative and natural and recycle it, as we do in Vermont," Dame said in a YouTube video about his ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ rally on Saturday. “President Biden has done nothing to help the people of Vermont,” Dame said. “So VT Republicans are going to do something to support the people of Vermont.” "To focus on the future, we've got to make sure that we can leave behind the past. And that's what I'm hoping this event is, is sort of a pivot. If you've been frustrated, angry about national politics, leave that frustration and anger behind, and let's move forward into something that's positive and, and local," Dame continued.

While a large crowd simmered at the controversial rally, dame noted that he expected 20 or 30 people. “I’d be happy with that," he said, according to VTDigger. "The Governor had no knowledge of the event before it was announced, and of course will not be participating," said a spokesperson for the Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s office, Jason Maulucci in an email to the network. "He has repeatedly called for less divisiveness in our politics and the need for leaders to treat each other respectfully, even when there are genuine policy disagreements,” the mail accessed by VTDDigger further read.

According to the VTGOP website, the event had bumper stickers, hats, T-shirts, and hats with the "Let's Go Brandon" logo that were already in the process of getting printed by a local VT vendor. “There is little doubt that President Biden is off to the worst start of any president since Jimmy Carter. Gas prices have nearly doubled, supply chains have been disrupted, nearly every business you go to is having staffing problems,” the organizers wrote as they called for a rally. “While Biden is making it harder for the people of Brandon to fill their gas tanks, get groceries, and shop - lets all pitch in to do something good,” it went on to add. Furthermore, the VTGOP informed that the proceeds of all sales before and at the rally will go to benefit the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf.

Ex-President Trump reacts on 'Let's Go Brandon'

Just last week in an event at his palatial Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, former Republican US leader Donald Trump issued remarks on the new 'Let's Go Brandon' wave. While he was starting to address an audience, the crowd chanted the phrase, prompting a response from the former President. “I still like the first phrase better somehow. It’s more accurate," Trump said, referring to the actual profane version that was chanted by the crowd at NASCAR.

Further elaborating on the NASCAR mix-up of the in-joke “Let’s go, Brandon," Trump said during his speech aired online, that he still hasn’t figured out if "that young, attractive female reporter was she trying to cover up? Or was she being nice? Did she not understand what was happening? She works for NBC. So it’s about 94% sure that she knew exactly what she was doing."

“Anyway, well, Brandon has become a big star. Nobody ever heard of this guy. Now. He’s one of the biggest stars. Nobody ever heard of Brandon’s history," Trump quipped at the 45 minute address at Mar-a-Lago where he bashed Biden for failed presidency. “We have great great people in our party. But this is a much different party. They even call it the party of Trump and I said, ‘it’s not the party of Trump’. This is the party of all of you in this room, and this is going to long outlast Trump. This is a great thing that we’ve done in a very short period of time," the former President went on to add.