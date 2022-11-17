Republicans Win Control Of US House; Biden Says 'ready To Work With GOP Leaders'

In a major development, Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, nearly two years after the violent attack on the Capitol building killed a person and injured hundreds. With the latest midterm election results, the Republicans, which has been out of power since 2020, will return to Washington with more control over the incumbent President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. However, this could also pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern as the margin is too narrow.

According to the polling results published by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from the control of Democrats. However, the Republicans need to wait longer as the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Notably, this came a day after former US president Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time) filed federal paperwork for the 2024 presidential run. His action came despite soaring discontentment among Republicans and the frustrating performance in mid-term elections. Trump's desperate action leads to more vexation among the party's stalwart leaders who have been in the queue to announce their candidacy for the next presidential elections.

Biden congratulates McCarthy on his House majority

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden congratulated House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, saying he is “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families.” “Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation,” Biden said in a statement. “There was an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.” He added, that “the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare.” Earlier, McCarthy celebrated his party having “officially flipped” the House on Twitter on Wednesday night, writing, “Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”

Image: AP

