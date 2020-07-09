Republicans Write Letter To Twitter CEO For Flagging Donald Trump's Tweets

Two US Republican lawmakers have written a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking him to reveal the social media platform's content moderation and filtration policies. Representatives Jim Jordan and James Sensenbrenner accused Twitter of increasingly exerting editorial control over the accounts of prominent conservative users, including US President Donald Trump. The representatives in the letter also highlighted Twitter's recent action against President Trump's tweets which was flagged by the platform for allegedly being misleading.

"Twitter has manipulated user-generated information with so-called 'fact-checks', censored user-generated information, and even blocked some user-generated information altogether. Twitter has not taken similar actions for similar accounts of prominent liberal users, suggesting that Twitter is not moderating user content in a viewpoint-neutral manner. Twitter’s discrimination against conservative voices is extremely alarming. These actions give rise to concerns that the company is systematically engaged in the disparate treatment of political speech and is deceiving users of the platform by not uniformly applying its terms of service," the letter to Jack Dorsey read.

Twitter blocking accounts

Twitter last month faced a backlash from actor James Wood, a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, for allegedly locking his account without offering any explanation. Social media platforms, especially Twitter and YouTube have been taking action on far-right accounts over the past few weeks after demands from advertisers to take action against hate speech on their platforms grew. Facebook also suspended few accounts on its platform following a boycott by advertisers after it failed to take any action during the #BoycottforProfit campaign.

