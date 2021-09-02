Researchers' Beautiful Video On International Whale Shark Day Leaves Netizens In Awe

Every now and then, social media users come across videos and pictures of marine species spotted in the deep trenches of the ocean. Recently, a video of a whale shark has surfaced on the internet. The whale shark was spotted by researchers and a video of the beautiful capture has been shared by Schmidt Ocean Institute on Instagram.

Whale shark spotted

In the terrific video, the whale shark can be seen moving slowly in the water. According to the caption, the whale shark was spotted by Research Vessel Falkor crew during the Twilight Corals expidition. The video has been posted alongside the caption, "For International #WhaleSharkDay:

While performing safety drills during the #TwilightCorals expedition, #ResearchVessel Falkor crew caught sight of a whale shark passing by with a few "passengers". People who love to watch marine life will definitely adore this clip of the whale shark posted on Instagram. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 1260 views. Netizens, amazed to see the beautiful capture in the water, shared their reactions. Some of them left heart emojis in the comments section. International Whale Shark Day is celebrated on August 30 every year.

This is not the first time that a marine species has been captured on camera. Internet is flooded with such photos and videos that mesmerise netizens. Earlier this month, a video of Humpback Whale was posted on Instagram. The video shows a cruise filled with people witnessing a Humpback Whale in Australia.

In the video, it can be seen that the crew members of the Sea World cruise were clicking pictures of a Humpback Whale that was swimming near the surface of the water. The whale was seen gliding its mouth above the surface of the water. The videos that were shared on Instagram are a total joy to watch.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of the Australian tourism department, The video was posted with the caption, “just popping by to say g'day! The team at @seaworldcruises were over the moon with this up-close encounter with some friendly #HumpbackWhales. This incredible interaction is just one of the many special experiences they've had in the waters around @destinationgoldcoast.”

IMAGE: SchmidtOceanInstitute/Instagram