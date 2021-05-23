Researchers Trace Origins Of Monkey Colony Existent In Florida For 70 Years To Farm Escape

A colony of monkeys that have lived for about seven decades in urban South Florida recently caught the eye of researchers. While the primates have been living peacefully in the vicinity of a fully functioning airport and several fuel storage tanks, the question about their origin remained unanswered. However, now researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) have said that they have traced their origins to Dania Chimpanzee Farm.

According to Sun-Sentinel, the Dania Chimpanzee Farm witnessed a monkey escape back in 1948. While the officials were able to trace most of the monkeys, several vanished in a mangrove swamp. Now, researchers at FAU have claimed that the monkey colony in South Florida has its origin in the previously disappeared monkeys. The researchers reached the conclusion following an analysis of the monkeys' genetics. According to AP, the monkeys were brought to Florida from Africa and were sold mainly for medical and military research.

Regardless, residents of the Dania Beach area “love them” and are “very protective” of the monkey colony. The community still loves them,” said Deborah “Missy” Williams, lead author of the study, who is in the FAU Biological Sciences Department. “They care for them. They want them protected.”

