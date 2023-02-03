Resolution Needed Against Subsidies On Sugar By Countries Including India: US

Lawmakers Kat Cammack and Dan Kildee have introduced legislation in the House of Representatives against the subsidies on sugar given by several countries including India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico as well as the European Union, reported PTI. Further, the two lawmakers argued that such a subsidy would harm American farmers and the domestic sugar market. The resolution, which is against India, would promote a sound and fair sugar policy that protects domestic producers against foreign abuses, eliminating America's no-cost sugar policy in exchange for the elimination of all foreign sugar subsidies, read the press release on Thursday.

"Time and again, the survival of American sugar producers is threatened by the unfair practices and dumping of cheap sugar subsidised by foreign countries," said Cammack Congresswoman.

The same concerns have been raised by a powerful republican party senator who has urged the Biden administration to speak to the Indian government about the subsidies it gives to its wheat and rice-growing farmers, which claimed to be against the norms of the World trade organization. "Rice and wheat farmers across the country have been majorly affected by India's blatant WTO violations, said Senator John Boozman from Arkansas while a congressional hearing on the 2023 farm bill. The hearing has been organised by the senate committee on agriculture, nutrition, and Forestry.

Resolution against subsidies

Apart from India, the list includes, Brazil, Thailand, Russia, and Mexico, as well as the European Union, which has been subsidising artificially cheap sugar on the global market at the expense of the American sugar industry, said Lawmakers Kat Cammack. While talking about the concerns, she said, "Free trade must also be fair trade, and we should not abandon our production capabilities in favour of cheap imports that destroy our domestic markets and American producers' livelihoods." Further, she added, " Food security is national security."

Brazil provides direct and indirect subsidies of at least USD 2.5 billion per year whereas India at least USD 1.7 billion per year in subsidy supports for its inefficient sugar industry. However, in the case of Thailand, it is more than tripled its sugar exports since 2004 with USD 1.3 billion/year in subsidies and government price-fixing, said the Lawmakers Kat Cammack and Dan Kildee while arguing against the subsidy. US officials have shared their grave concerns and have been looking at multiple approaches to address within the multilateral forum to bring some resolution and certainty to their rice and wheat producers who have been seeing the impact of these subsidies imposed by foreign countries.

(With Agency Inputs)