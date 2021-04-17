Retired Ohio Sheriff, His 'world's Smallest' Police Dog Die The Same Day, Few Hours Apart

They were inseparable. The retired Ohio county sheriff and his chihuahua-rat terrier mix K-9 shared a lifelong partnership. The ‘world’s tiniest’ police dog on Wednesday died hours apart at a hospital after veteran officer Dan McClelland lost his battle to cancer. His pup, however, passed due to the grief and heartbreak beside his owner. Midge, the 16-year-old crime-fighting pooch spent his 44 years beside the retired Geauga County Sheriff who spent 13 years of his life serving semi-rural county east of Cleveland, and a total of 44 years with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office. Midge had won the Guinness World Records title in 2006 as the “smallest police dog on the globe,” and was quite popular in Geauga County. Wherever the sheriff went, the tiny dog would accompany him, with a makeshift dog bed in his office and occupying a seat in his car, according to AP.

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, McClelland’s successor recalls the two together when he drove the golf cart with McClelland. And at the Great Geauga County Fair, little Midge would be perched in the passenger seat as people flocked to pet the dog. “He used to joke that people would see him in a parade in a car and would say, ‘Hey, there’s Midge and whatshisname,’” Hildenbrand told AP. “I think she was more popular than him.” A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, retired Lt. John Hiscox, described pooch’s affection to McClelland and him following the sheriff everywhere as ‘It was like bringing Elvis Presley to the midway.’ He added that Midge, despite being a tiny dog, was ideal at his job of drug-sniffing. He was ‘mild-mannered’, not tearing into the vehicles during the search like big aggressive dogs or even leaving muddy footprints near the vehicles.

Tiny dog, sheriff to be buried together

“He spent 44 years protecting people in this county and, quite frankly, he loved his job, every minute of it,” Hildenbrand said, expressing surprise at his colleague’s decision of retiring from the police force. “I thought he’d never retire,” he added, adding that the ex-officer had elaborate plans of traveling the country in a recreational vehicle with his wife Beverly, and his tiny pooch Midge. Describing the late officer as a “good leader” who was focused on the interest of the country, Hildenbrand said McClelland was never afraid to make a decision. So when he decided to leave, it was final. The sheriff and his tiny pet dog Midge will be buried together, beside each other, the McClelland family told the agency reporter.

(Image Credit: AP)