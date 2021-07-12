Richard Branson Carries Crewmate Sirisha Bandla On Shoulders After Successful Mission

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson on July 11 carried Indian-American crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders while celebrating the historic spaceflight of his company’s vessel to the edge of space. On Sunday, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity blasted off from New Mexico finishing the first successful fully crewed mission including Branson and Bandla. The Indian-American’s role was that of a researcher experience. While Branson hailed the mission as his dream of 17 years being completed, he celebrated the moment by inspiring words and also by carrying Bandla on his shoulders as smiles beamed across the area.

Bandla, who graduated from Purdue University was only the second Indian-born woman to go into space after Kalpana Chawla and only the fourth Indian to fly to space, was born in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly she grew up in Houston, Texas and had started working at Branson’s 2004-founded Virgin Galactic in 2015 and is presently the vice president of government affairs at the company. Ahead of the historic spaceflight, Bandla had said, “I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of Unity 22.”

(Image Credits: AP)

The Virgin Galactic vessel reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometres) which is beyond the boundary of space set by the United States allowing all six passengers including Branson to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature. Even though the company was prepared for any unprecedented situations, the trip preceded as planned. The touchdown occurred around 9:40 AM Mountain Time (1540 GMT) nearly an hour after take-off.

Branson's message for 'future dreamers'

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson’s inspiring message from the VSS Unity spaceship right before unlatching his belt and experiencing zero gravity for a few minutes has taken the inter by storm. While the entire milestone achievement was live-streamed for millions of people to watch space getting “more accessible” for everyone, Branson had a special heartwarming message to “all you kids down there” as his 17 years of hard work paid off with a successful first fully crewed flight including British billionaire by Virgin Galactic.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream. Looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth," an ecstatic Branson said.

“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do," he further added.

Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space! ENTER NOW - all donations go to non-profit @spacehumanity: https://t.co/sjz1KV5f6z @omaze #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/pBzutUPJBl — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 12, 2021

IMAGE: AP