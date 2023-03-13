Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak discussed Australia-United Kingdom relations in their meeting in San Diego, the US. Taking to Twitter, the Australian prime minister has shared his "vision of a secure and stable world". He wrote: "UK Prime Minister @RishiSunak and I have a shared vision of a secure and stable world. And tomorrow we'll have more to say on how we're working towards that through AUKUS."

UK Prime Minister @RishiSunak and I have a shared vision of a secure and stable world.



And tomorrow we'll have more to say on how we're working towards that through AUKUS. pic.twitter.com/TNIat54vpz March 13, 2023

In continuation of the Tweet thread, Albanese wrote: "We also discussed our shared commitment to bringing the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement into effect to benefit businesses in both our countries."

We also discussed our shared commitment to bringing the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement into effect to benefit businesses in both our countries. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 13, 2023

Earlier, the PM of Australia completed his four-day visit to India and now has reached the US for AUKUS discussions and other bilateral areas of discussion. Since Saturday night he has met Australian Ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos and the US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). Today, Albanese conducted his first formal meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Deigo, California.

Australia, the US, and the UK to participate in AUKUS Project



US President Joe Biden and the two Prime Ministers, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak, would reveal their choice of a new submarine deal, reported SMH. More than 20,000 workers would be needed by Australia to build a new submarine fleet and transform the nation’s defence over the next three decades, under the AUKUS Project with the United States and the United Kingdom. Next week, the Australian Navy would launch a recruitment drive to find hundreds of personnel to support the shift to nuclear-powered submarines and make more staff available to train with the US and Britain. The Australian government would buy nuclear-powered submarines from the US and would a new fleet in Australia based on a British design, in this long-term project. With the AUKUS project, US and UK would be supporting the Australian Defence Force, domestic industry, and the Australian public service. Further, 8500 direct jobs in Australia’s building and servicing the submarines, would open positions for operators, technicians, welders, construction workers, scientists, engineers, project managers, electricians, metal fitters, and builders.

