Roadblocks To Talks Between Iran And US On Nuclear Deal Clear: Report

The problems related to the talks between Iran and the US on the future of the nuclear deal have now been cleared after the United Nation’s watchdog said it had won Iran’s agreement to return to Tehran to hold focused talks on various doubts about its previously declared nuclear sites. According to the reports by The Guardian, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran and IAEA inspectors Iran had been talking with each other. However, Iran has been failing to provide credible answers to the inspectorate’s questions.

'It is obvious..'

Iran came to this agreement after three of the remaining signatories, France, Germany and Britain, to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, backed off from criticizing Iran for its decision to start limiting access by IAEA inspectors to current facilities. According to the reports by AP, Grossi said, “It is obvious for everybody that all these matters need to have some resolution, and when it comes to Iran — and I’m not saying anything that Iran itself hasn’t said — everything is interconnected, of course”. He added, “These are different parts of a single whole”.

Read: Why Iran Rules Out 'informal Meeting' Led By European Nations With The US?

Earlier, Iran had ruled out holding informal talks with the United States and other three European countries. The US President Joe Biden’s administration had offered peaceful negotiations with Tehran led by European allies as it sought to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal which is on the verge to collapse. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh earlier said that “considering the recent actions” and the statements made by the United States and three other European powers, Tehran is not willing to hold the “informal meeting” with the nations.

Read: US: Federal Investigators Probe Communication Between Lawmakers And Capitol Attackers

The tiff between Iran and the US has escalated in recent years especially after former US President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic. However, the Trump-led US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 truly pushed both nations to extremes. Since several Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhai have revealed that Tehran will avenge Soleimani’s ‘murder’.

Read: Rupee Slumps 16 Paise To 72.99 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Also Read: Indian-Americans Taking Over US, Says Biden As They Keep Getting Key Positions