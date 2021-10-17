Robert Durst Contracts COVID Days After Court Gives Him Life Sentence, Put On Ventilator

Robert Durst, a US real estate scion who was found guilty of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison without parole, earlier this week, has been hospitalised with COVID-19. Durst’s lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, informed that the 78-year-old, who has numerous medical issues, tested positive and is currently on a ventilator, CNN reported. DeGuerin did not confirm when the diagnosis was made, however, he said that Durst looked unwell during the sentencing on Thursday.

Durst's lead defence attorney reportedly said that the New York real estate scion “looked horrible” at the time of sentencing, adding that he was really concerned even back then because his client was having difficulties breathing and speaking. Durst “looked worse than I’ve ever seen him,” DeGuerin told the media outlet. However, he declined to provide additional information on Durst’s medical condition or whereabouts as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws prevent authorities from disclosing information about Durst’s health.

Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison, without parole

The US real estate heir, who is also the subject of HBO crime documentary series ‘The Jinx’, was found guilty, on Thursday, of killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000. The 78-year-old has been sentenced to first-degree murder, which excludes any possibility of parole, meaning he will now very likely die in prison, news agency AP reported. Durst was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month for shooting Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

Durst was found guilty of killing Berman to stop her from talking to the police about his wife’s 1982 disappearance in New York. The 78-year-old has denied killing his friend. However, in a victim impact statement in court, Berman’s son said that Durst “murdered the person I was” when he killed her. Prosecutors even called the US real estate heir a “narcissistic psychopath”.

Police believe that the real estate scion killed two others as well, including an elderly man, Morris Black, who discovered Robert Durst’s identity in 2001 while he was hiding out in Texas and pretending to be a mute woman. However, Durst had been acquitted of murder in Black’s case after testifying that he shot the man in self-defence and then panicked and chopped up the corpse and tossed it out to sea.

On Thursday, Durst testified that he didn’t kill either woman - Berman or his wife Kathie. However, he said during cross-examination that he would lie if he had. It is to mention that Durst is an estranged member of one of New York’s wealthiest and most powerful real estate dynasties. He was arrested in 2015 following his decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession. At the end of ‘The Jinx’ series, Durst is heard muttering to himself, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” Before the last episode was aired in 2015, Durst was arrested in New Orleans for Berman’s murder.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)